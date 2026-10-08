Scams Move From the Inbox to the Text Screen

Highlights
First contact by text rose 35% since September 2025 to 12% of scam victims, while email fell 30% to 13%.
Among Gen Z victims, 15% said their scam began by text, and 23% cited social media.
Within an hour of first contact, 43% of victims made or authorized a payment, narrowing the window for banks and FinTechs to identify a scam before money moves.
A bank can monitor a login, score a transaction and flag unusual account activity. It can’t see the text message that convinced its customer to send the money, which is giving scammers a lucrative way to switch up how they reach victims.