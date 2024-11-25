How Upgrading the Onboarding Experience Redefines B2B Relationships

Onboarding is often the first test for whether a business relationship can succeed.

If a new client signs on and is hit with endless forms, redundant verifications, and an integration process that feels like assembling furniture — minus the instructions — the result is frustration, delays and lost business.

As B2B commerce digitizes, streamlining onboarding becomes more important. Companies that get it right can foster trust, improve time-to-value and gain a competitive edge. Those that don’t risk alienating partners and eroding growth opportunities.

Traditionally regarded as a transactional process, onboarding has evolved into a strategic necessity in industries as diverse as manufacturing, retail and logistics. Suppliers and buyers are pushing for faster, more seamless experiences. Suppliers need onboarding to proceed swiftly to begin fulfilling orders — and receiving payments. Buyers, meanwhile, want reassurance that suppliers meet operational, financial and compliance standards before proceeding.

At the center of B2B onboarding are B2B payments.

That’s why, with the announcement last week that TreviPay added automated buyer onboarding to its order-to-cash offering, it’s becoming clear that smart businesses are increasingly turning to automation, APIs, artificial intelligence and machine learning to streamline the chaos.

Building a Better B2B Onboarding Process

In many cases, the failure to efficiently onboard new partners has tangible financial consequences. Delays in supplier onboarding can lead to stalled production schedules or missed delivery timelines, while buyers left in the dark about the status of the process may look to competitors for solutions.

At the same time, suppliers often want simplicity and speed, while buyers prioritize compliance and thorough vetting. This fundamental misalignment frequently creates friction during the onboarding process.

Many businesses still rely on spreadsheets, PDFs and email threads to onboard partners. The lack of centralized, automated systems results in time-consuming back-and-forth exchanges, often compounded by errors in data entry.

“A quarter of [accounts receivable (AR)] teams are still relying on spreadsheets to manage their receivables,” Boost B2B Payment Solutions Chief Marketing Officer Rebecca Schultz told PYMNTS in September.

“You can digitize the payment, but if the receiver is turning it into cash and manually entering the data, then the value of that exchange has ended,” she added.

In separate interviews with PYMNTS, executives noted that nearly half of commercial transactions are done through checks. PYMNTS Intelligence found that 75% of companies still use them. Given the trillions of dollars that flow back and forth between firms, that may be a bit of a head-scratcher.

The global nature of many supply chains brings an added layer of complexity. From anti-money laundering (AML) regulations to local tax requirements, compliance obligations vary between jurisdictions. For buyers operating internationally, managing these nuances is challenging.

Turning Onboarding Into Opportunity

Buyers and suppliers value visibility into the onboarding process. Creating transparency doesn’t just build trust — it ensures accountability on both sides.

Chris Jameson, head of product management for Global Payments Solutions (GPS) EMEA at Bank of America, told PYMNTS this week that hybrid solutions prove that innovation can have a true business impact when it bridges the gap between buyer and supplier needs.

“A lot of clients are challenged by integration with legacy systems, and digital adoption isn’t always [consistent] across various geographies where companies operate,” Jameson said.

Customization is also emerging as a key success factor. High-value suppliers might receive dedicated onboarding managers, while smaller partners benefit from automated, self-service tools. These flexible solutions cater to the varying scales and complexities of supplier relationships.

“By using AI and machine learning, our platform adapts to each client’s unique needs, making decisions such as converting a supplier from a check to an ACH or virtual card,” Finexio Chief Strategy Officer Chris Wyatt told PYMNTS last week.

Another innovation reshaping onboarding is the rise of embedded finance solutions. Buyers are increasingly offering suppliers tools such as early payment discounts, supply chain financing or instant payment options during the onboarding process.

Still, technology can’t solve everything. Even as onboarding processes improve, hurdles remain. Cybersecurity risks loom large, particularly as onboarding platforms handle sensitive data. Additionally, smaller suppliers without robust digital capabilities may struggle to meet buyers’ demands for tech-driven solutions.

