Trustly to Roll Out Enhanced User Onboarding Technology for Gaming Operators

Trustly will soon roll out an enhanced version of Pay N Play, the company’s user-onboarding technology for gaming operators.

The new version of Pay N Play is expected to reduce players’ average login time from 48 seconds to less than 10 seconds, combine logins and deposits into a single flow, and allow customers to start playing in fewer than 20 seconds, the company said in a Monday (Jan. 20) press release.

The company will roll out the technology with select gaming operators in 2025 and then make it more widely available, according to the release.

“The new solution redefines the player experience, boosts operator conversion rates, reduces friction and integrates seamlessly for rapid adoption by existing customers,” Trustly Chief Revenue Officer Jussi Lindberg said in the release.

Trustly launched the original Pay N Play in 2015 to reduce onboarding time by connecting players to their bank accounts via the company’s pay-by-bank platform and enable payments in a logged-out state, according to the release.

The upgraded Pay N Play uses a new identification feature and Trustly’s proprietary data engine, Azura, the release said.

Azura allows consumers who opt-in with one merchant to be recognized at any other site that uses the technology, thereby minimizing friction and accelerating transactions, per the release.

Balancing onboarding security with ease is top of mind for all companies operating in the gaming and gambling space, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “The Digital Consumer Onboarding Tracker.”

The report found that one-quarter of digital gambling customers said they would give up on joining a platform if the onboarding process was too long or complicated.

The gaming industry has benefited from Trustly’s solutions that meet regulatory challenges and facilitate seamless deposits for legal online gaming activities, Trustly Chief Product Officer Adam D’arcy told PYMNTS in an interview posted Jan. 2.

Trustly has saved merchants millions of dollars by reducing payment costs and streamlining processes, D’arcy said.

The company said in October that more than 112 million consumers have used its products.

“Trustly’s remarkable growth is further proof that open banking payments are a viable alternative to cards,” Trustly founder and CEO Alexandre Gonthier said in an Oct. 23 press release.