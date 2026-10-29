Google Pushes AI Agents Into Commerce as Spending Pressures Cash Flow

Alphabet’s third-quarter results put a familiar fear back in focus: Big Tech’s artificial intelligence spending could outrun the earnings and cash needed to justify it. Google’s parent spent $51.4 billion on capital investments and reported negative free cash flow of $9.1 billion. But beyond the spending bubble concerns, executives outlined a development that could prove more consequential for AI’s future: Agents that help people make purchases and complete tasks across Google’s products.

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On Wednesday’s (Oct. 28) earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai described plans to bring capabilities developed for enterprise customers to consumers, starting with the Gemini app’s billion users. Booking reservations, filling out forms and scheduling appointments are among the tasks Google wants AI to handle.

“Agents will operate as a unifying layer across our products,” Pichai said, describing an expansion into Chrome, Android and Workspace alongside Search and Gemini.

During the analyst Q&A, Pichai said reaching that scale requires more than capable AI models. Google needs versions that work efficiently, respond quickly and operate securely around the clock. It started with enterprise customers because their requirements for security and oversight are particularly demanding.

“Later this year, we will bring that same experience to consumers, obviously starting with 1 billion users in our Gemini app,” he said.

For retailers and payments companies, the practical foundation is the Universal Commerce Protocol, a common framework supporting checkout across Google. Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said it enables direct checkout for hundreds of thousands of brands, including Chewy, Nike and Tapestry.

“We’re combining this with the Agent Payments Protocol as we build for the future of commerce,” Schindler said. “Our focus spans two fronts: unlocking agentic capabilities that act on behalf of the consumer, and designing practical tools that give shoppers confidence and control.”

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Google also launched Universal Cart during the quarter, which Schindler said helps retailers preserve customer relationships and reduce abandoned purchases. An expanded American Express partnership includes collaboration on agentic commerce across Search and Wallet.

That doesn’t mean Google expects shoppers to surrender every decision. Asked whether agents could threaten Search or create new revenue opportunities, Schindler said Google wants to automate tedious work while preserving the discovery process.

“In so many cases users like choice, and they want to consider things way beyond price like brand loyalty, customer service, and so on,” he said.

He offered insurance shopping as an example: An agent could present competing products and explain differences in deductibles or discounts. Google sees room for advertising within those comparisons.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian described the enterprise side. Gemini Agent can research information, write and run code and automate business processes. BNP Paribas is deploying Gemini Enterprise to more than 65,000 employees, he said. As companies build agents, they also buy the computing power, storage and databases those agents need, expanding Google’s revenue opportunities.

For the quarter, Alphabet’s revenue rose 25% to $127.6 billion, according to its earnings release. Operating income increased 30% to $40.6 billion, while net income available to common stockholders fell to $26.2 billion from $35 billion. Diluted earnings per share declined to $2.12 from $2.87. Google Cloud revenue more than doubled to $30.7 billion.

The spending pressure isn’t ending soon. CFO Anat Ashkenazi maintained 2026 capital expenditure guidance of $195 billion to $205 billion and said spending would increase significantly in 2027. Agents offer a concrete picture of what that investment could deliver. Their adoption will help determine how much of it pays off.

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