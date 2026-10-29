Google Pushes AI Agents Into Commerce as Spending Pressures Cash Flow
Alphabet’s third-quarter results put a familiar fear back in focus: Big Tech’s artificial intelligence spending could outrun the earnings and cash needed to justify it. Google’s parent spent $51.4 billion on capital investments and reported negative free cash flow of $9.1 billion. But beyond the spending bubble concerns, executives outlined a development that could prove more consequential for AI’s future: Agents that help people make purchases and complete tasks across Google’s products.