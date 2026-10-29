Microsoft Sees Enterprise AI Adoption Accelerate as Copilot Usage Grows

Highlights
Microsoft reported revenue of $92.3 billion, up 19%, as enterprises expanded AI deployments. Unilever is automating order processing and trade disputes, while Rolls-Royce is using AI for aircraft engine maintenance and supply chain planning.
Daily Copilot users grew more than fivefold year over year, while customers with over 50,000 seats increased eightfold.
Copilot customers using consumption-based billing grew more than 75% quarter over quarter as Microsoft expanded beyond per-user subscriptions. CFO Amy Hood expects adoption of usage-based pricing to be slower outside software development.
Microsoft is seeing enterprises move beyond artificial intelligence experiments toward systems that handle business processes. The company is also expanding how it charges for AI through subscriptions and usage-based billing.