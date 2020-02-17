Greyhound Drives Omnichannel Security With AI, Advanced Learning Tools

Overcoming legacy systems

Riders had to go through 25 steps to purchase tickets online prior to the introduction of Greyhound’s new website in 2015, Koch pointed out, adding that a printed ticket looked like an “accounting sheet.”

“You can imagine how much friction that introduced and what our conversion rates were then,” he said. “Now, once you’ve selected your ticket, you can check out with one click, [allowing] our conversion rates [to go] up significantly.”

Management also needed to ensure the firm’s new payment system offered customers’ preferred payment methods, including cash. Those using hard currency can order tickets online and pay for them upon pickup at brick-and-mortar retailers. This buy now, pay later (BNPL) program assists those who are underbanked or do not have funds readily available in their accounts.

“That was a huge win … because it enabled us to shift quite a few people to this really frictionless experience while [also] allowing them to continue to transact with us in cash, their preferred method of payment,” he explained.

Keeping bad actors off the bus

Greyhound offers customers a number of discounts and promotions to compete in the crowded bus industry, and the firm focuses much of its promotional and discounting programs on existing customers rather than new ones, Koch said. Bad actors used to take advantage of these gateways, such as Greyhound’s loyalty program, and inflict damage on the company, but its new, enhanced payment system more easily authenticates users and prevents such abuses. Even third-party purchases are protected, as these transactions must also go through Greyhound’s security firewalls. The firm’s user identification security system has cut “chargebacks to nothing,” according to Koch.