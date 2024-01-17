The gig economy is ever-changing, but the PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Gig Platform Apps can help users stay up to date. This month we’ve seen a lot of the apps shifting up the rankings and making way for newcomers such as Amazon Flex.

This is how the gig platform apps stack up today:

The Top 5

Uber Driver remains at No. 1, scoring 94 points to lead the ranking.

Likewise, DoorDash Driver holds onto its No. 2 spot, scoring 84 points.

Fiverr, down one point, is now tied with Etsy for No. 3 ranking, both coming in with a score of 76 points.

Instacart Shopper, with 67 points, climbs up one ranking to the No. 4 spot.

Up two rankings to land at No. 5 is Swagbucks: Surveys for Money with a score of 57 points.

The Top 10

Down two points with a score of 55 points is Turo, landing at No.6

No. 7 now goes to Instawork, scoring 43 points.

Upwork climbed up one ranking to No. 8, coming in with 42 points.

Behind Upwork is Lyft Driver, scoring 37 points to claim the No. 9 slot.

Newcomer Amazon Flex scores 33 points to land at No. 10, closing out our Top 10.