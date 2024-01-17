We’ve started a new year, and retailers are clearing old inventory to make way for new items.

In come coupons to help move merchandise, and PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Coupon Apps is here to help you find the best deals.

Each month, we determine the most popular coupon apps. In this edition, CVS Pharmacy inches closer to the top but doesn’t push Rakuten from its top spot. Ibotta loses six points and falls in the ranking.

Check out more below.

The Top 5

No. 1 remains Rakuten, scoring 79 points.

CVS Pharmacy scores 76 points and climbs one ranking to No. 2.

Dollar General, with a score of 75 points, drops one spot to No. 3.

No. 4 is unchanged with GoodRx scoring 69 points.

Groupon scores 67 points and is up one ranking to No. 5.

The Top 10

No. 6 goes to JCPenney – Shopping & Coupons, which gains three points for a score of 64 but still drops one spot.

Down two rankings is Ibotta with a score of 62 points.

Honey Smart Shopping Assistant gains a ranking to tie with GasBuddy at No. 8, and both apps score 59 points.

Shopkick, scoring 58 points, is alone at No. 9 this round.

Closing out the top 10 is Flipp, scoring 48 points.