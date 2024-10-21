Cigna Debuts Digital Tools to Drive Cost Efficiencies and Enhance Breast Cancer Awareness

Breast cancer, the leading cost driver in oncology, poses formidable financial challenges for patients and healthcare providers alike. In response, Cigna Healthcare is prioritizing improved patient outcomes and cost management through partnerships and tailored support initiatives. At the heart of this strategy is Cigna’s collaboration with the Know Your Lemons Foundation, a partnership dedicated to elevating awareness and empowering individuals with essential knowledge about breast health.

For Margaux Currie, senior director of Commercial Medical Clinical Solutions and Strategy at Cigna, this mission has taken on a profound personal significance. At 39, while preparing for a concert, she discovered a lump in her chest, which led to a diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer. “I always assumed this was something I’d never have to worry about,” Currie told PYMNTS.

Despite a healthy lifestyle, no family history, and a negative BRCA test, Currie faced a harsh reality. She immediately started chemotherapy and eventually underwent a double mastectomy and radiation treatment and will be on maintenance therapy for 10 years.

This experience not only deepened her understanding of the challenges patients face but fueled her commitment to leading initiatives that empower others through education and support. Currie spearheaded initiatives at Cigna aimed at offering customized support for patients. To address these varied needs, Cigna implemented key strategies:

Personal Nurse Advisers : Cigna connects patients with oncology-specific nurse advisers who provide guidance and support throughout treatment. These trained professionals help patients navigate the complexities of their care, offering strategies to cope with side effects and emotional challenges. Digital Awareness Tools : Through its partnership with Know Your Lemons, Cigna launched a breast cancer awareness app available to nearly 12 million customers. This app educates users about symptoms, self-exams, and screening processes. It also promotes awareness among men, educating them on how to support women in their lives and recognize their own risks. Regular Screening Reminders : To encourage proactive health measures, Cigna Pharmacy customers receive mammogram reminders on prescription bottles during Breast Cancer Awareness Month . This serves as a crucial reminder for women to prioritize their breast health.

In an interview with PYMNTS, Shannon Olson, VP of U.S. Employer Strategy and Core Solutions for Cigna Healthcare, explained the “main goal of our recent breast cancer campaigns and partnerships — like the one we now have with Know Your Lemons — is about improving customer outcomes and support for people with breast cancer and those who are at risk. This ultimately helps manage costs because customers are then armed with the right information to take control of their health in the most effective ways, be it preventive or after a diagnosis.”

Cigna recognized a significant gap in breast health awareness, noting that 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, with 85% having no family history. To address this, Cigna partnered with the Know Your Lemons Foundation to launch a breast health awareness campaign for its commercial clients. The initiative features a recorded webinar on breast health and customizable email templates for employers, all at no cost. Participants also receive a 10% discount on Know Your Lemons merchandise to encourage app engagement.

“And what is most compelling is this program works,” Olson explained. “Studies have found up to a 24% increase in mammograms. The use of lemons normalizes breast health among families, sexes, and friends so that important messages of action are delivered.”

This success underscores the role of organizations like the Know Your Lemons Foundation, whose CEO, Corrine Ellsworth Beaumont, explained how her organization complements Cigna’s efforts to elevate breast cancer awareness and education.

“The Know Your Lemons app isn’t just for those directly affected by breast cancer — it’s also designed to support caregivers and family members,” Ellsworth Beaumont told PYMNTS. “We include sections that help loved ones understand what breast cancer is, how to recognize symptoms, and how they can support their person emotionally and practically. By educating both the patient and their support system, the app fosters a shared understanding and makes it easier to navigate the healthcare journey together.”

The app simplifies breast health education, using imagery like its signature lemons to illustrate the 12 signs of breast cancer. Ellsworth Beaumont noted that it guides users through self-exams, sends personalized reminders, and offers information on risk factors and screening. Feedback has been “incredibly positive,” with users feeling more confident in self-exams. The foundation measures effectiveness by tracking engagement with features and educational modules.

“What’s most rewarding are the stories from users who say they caught their cancer early thanks to what they learned in the app,” Ellsworth Beaumont added.

As Cigna marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it underscores its commitment to supporting those affected by the disease while Currie’s leadership has infused a personal touch into these initiatives.

Survivors have shared, Olson said, that “the most difficult part is immediately following diagnosis, knowing you have cancer and needing to wait to start treatment or surgery,” with this anxiety potentially leading to unnecessary ER visits and high costs. Cigna helps alleviate this by offering behavioral health support right after diagnosis, helping patients manage anxiety, and avoid additional treatments.

Cigna’s approach prioritizes community support as well, believing patients fare better with caregiver backing. In 2025, the company plans to launch a digital platform featuring videos from survivors sharing their experiences. “Getting through treatment can be as much a mental challenge as it is physical,” Olson stated. “Providing the right support helps improve outcomes.”