Loans

Banks Extend $500B In PPP Loans To Help Struggling SMBs 

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
banks, coronavirus, loans, Small Business Administration, CARES Act, Paycheck Protection Program, news

Banks in the U.S. have extended over $500 billion in loans to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Treasury Department said there is roughly $145 billion left in the fund, according to a Reuters report on Sunday (May 3).

The SBA has processed roughly 2.2 million loans totaling in excess of $175 billion after additional funds were added to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The forgivable, government-guaranteed loan program was part of the $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus package under the CARES Act.

The average loan extended in the second PPP round was about $79,000. Some 30 million people across the U.S. are out of work due to the pandemic, according to the report.

The program has experienced numerous issues — technology problems, missing paperwork, the misdirection of funds — and will have to cover loans that were “hastily arranged.”

The latest data released on Sunday (May 3) doesn’t have a breakdown of who received loans or which business sectors were funded.

There are over 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. as of Tuesday morning (May 5). There are cases in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US. territories. The death toll has hit 69,680. Worldwide, the virus has infected 3.58 million people and killed 69,680. 

The first coronavirus cases were discovered in China’s Wuhan, Hubei Province on Dec. 31, 2019, according to the World Health Organization. The cases were first reported as a cluster of pneumonia.

On Jan. 5, WHO published its first Disease Outbreak News about the new virus. The first cases outside of China were reported in Thailand on Jan. 13.

Economists, policymakers and epidemiologists have been modeling the cost/benefit of reopening the U.S. economy since stay-home mandates were instituted in March.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020 | 12PM (ET)

Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster along with the CEOs of Recurly, Handy Technologies and FabFitFun as they examine the fates and fortunes of subscription commerce players at a time when tens of millions on lockdown need diversions like monthly boxes and streaming TV subscriptions, not to mention software licenses enabling the mass Work From Home (WFH) migration and more. Where is the potential for growth going forward, and how do subscription services see their role in the recovery?

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration
4.8K
Loans

Kudlow: Third Round Of SBA PPP Loans ‘May Be’ Necessary

3.2K
B2B Payments

RBS Shutters Bó To Focus On SMB Challenger Bank Mettle

Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers
2.8K
Coronavirus

Georgia’s Push To Reopen Falls Flat As Consumers Stay Home

Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news
2.0K
Coronavirus

Google Phone Data Reveals Mixed Stay-Home Compliance

healthcare data innovation healthcare data innovation
2.0K
Healthcare

Why Data-Backed Innovation Is The Medicine Healthcare Needs

tech startup tech startup
1.9K
Startups

Tech Startups Trade Lofty Valuations For Funding

PPP Funds Available Monday Morning At 10:30 PPP Funds Available Monday Morning At 10:30
1.8K
Loans

Texas Hotel Group To Give Back $70M In PPP Loans

Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge
1.8K
Podcasts

Payoneer CEO: eCommerce’s Surge And Brick-And-Mortar’s ‘Vicious Cycle’

Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization
1.8K
B2B Payments

Buyers And Suppliers Tackle The Invoice-To-Pay Digitization Journey

May holiday, china, economy, tourists, travelers. coronavirus, pandemic, May holiday, china, economy, tourists, travelers. coronavirus, pandemic,
1.8K
Coronavirus

May Holiday Draws Out 50 Million Chinese Tourists

Today in Payments Today in Payments
1.8K
News

Today In Payments: Google Phone Data: Mixed Stay-Home Compliance; India’s Jio Gets $750M Boost From Silver Lake

Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World
1.7K
Coronavirus

Why Consumers Aren’t In A Rush To Reopen The Economy

Banks, Payment Networks Speculate About Recovery Banks, Payment Networks Speculate About Recovery
1.7K
Banking

‘Green Shoots’ Or Scorched Earth: What We’ve Learned From Banks And Payment Networks’ Latest Earnings Calls

Ransomware payments increased in amounts Ransomware payments increased in amounts
1.6K
B2B Payments

Corporate Ransomware Payments Up In Remote Working Environment

uber, revenue, profits, losses, EBITDA, impairment charge, rideshare, coronavirus uber, revenue, profits, losses, EBITDA, impairment charge, rideshare, coronavirus
1.6K
Legal

US Judge: Uber Can Be Sued For Allegedly Forcing Out Rival