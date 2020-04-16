SBA Small Business Loan Program Is Out Of Cash

There’s no more money in the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) bailout initiative. CNBC has reported that the $349 billion intended to keep small businesses afloat as the COVID-19 virus continues to wreak havoc on the nation’s economy has run out.

The SBA posted the news on its website, noting they are “unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding. Similarly, we are unable to enroll new PPP lenders at this time.”

Last week, PYMNTS reported that the SBA was struggling to keep up with the demand for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses that was rolled out on April 3. At that point, 178,000 loans had been approved, totaling $50 billion.

In the meantime, Congress is working to fund the program again, but Democrats and Republicans disagree on how the cash should be distributed.