Loans

SBA Struggling To Meet Demand For Relief Loans

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
small business administration, paycheck protection program, coronavirus, relief

An old computer system and too few employees are making it hard for the Small Business Administration (SBA) to meet the high demand for coronavirus relief loans, according to a report in the New York Times on Tuesday (April 7).

The $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses rolled out on Friday (April 3) to help keep people afloat in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus. The daily demand for loans is more than the SBA processes in a typical year.

So far, $50 billion across 178,000 loans have been approved according to Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council. Bankers and businesses, however, said very little money has been dispersed. 

“The expectation that this $2 trillion package would go through Congress and that the money would be flowing three days later, that was never a realistic expectation,” said Patrick Ryan, the chief executive of First Bank, a New Jersey lender. “But I get why people are frustrated.”

Erik Anderson, co-owner of a Midwest hair salon chain Scissors and Scotch, said he and his partners were told by their banker Union Bank & Trust that they were approved for the loan, but more paperwork is needed to proceed.

“It was a little bit clunky,” Anderson said, noting that they still have no idea when they will see the money.

Bankers are pointing to the SBA’s slow computer system as being the main cause of the delays. Lenders are struggling to get applications across the SBA’s online system, which went down altogether on Monday (April 6). It also takes hours to reach SBA officials for assistance. 

Further, community banks are nearly out of cash. The Federal Reserve announced earlier this week that a new program was in the works that would facilitate buying the loans from banks, but no information has been released yet.

New Jersey attorney Scott Salmon has assisted 75 small businesses with applications for PPP loans — but fewer than 10 have been notified of approvals, and none have gotten any cash.

The PPP is designed to offer loans backed by the federal government to SMBs with up to 500 employees. Those loans are forgivable if used primarily for payroll over the course of eight weeks.

 

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, SMBs, stimulus, coronavirus Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, SMBs, stimulus, coronavirus
30.2K
B2B Payments

BoA Receives $6B In SMB Loan Requests Within Hours

Nationwide will return its 50 million pound BCR grant. Nationwide will return its 50 million pound BCR grant.
23.8K
B2B Payments

Nationwide Says Business Banking Plans No Longer Viable

Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets
12.9K
Mobile Wallets

New Data: 95 Pct. Of Consumers Don’t Use Mobile Wallets For In-Store Purchases

smbs-paycheck-protection-program smbs-paycheck-protection-program
12.7K
Loans

Bumpy First Days As Banks Grapple With SMB PPP Demand

visa-fraud-covid-secret-service visa-fraud-covid-secret-service
10.2K
Fraud Prevention

How Visa And The US Secret Service Are Flattening The COVID-19 Fraud Curve

IPO, biotech, augmented reality, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, WiMi Hologram Cloud, coronavirus IPO, biotech, augmented reality, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, WiMi Hologram Cloud, coronavirus
8.6K
IPO

Biotech, Augmented Reality Startups Test Investment Appetite With IPOs

How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19 How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19
7.5K
Coronavirus

ClassPass CEO: The Feds Need To Flex Their Muscles To Help The Fitness Industry

TurboTax, IRS, stimulus checks, tax filing, news TurboTax, IRS, stimulus checks, tax filing, news
4.9K
Economy

TurboTax Rolls Out Free Tool For Faster Stimulus Payments

How Financial Services Weather COVID-19 How Financial Services Weather COVID-19
4.7K
Coronavirus

Banks Tap Resilience To Weather The COVID-19 Storm

wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans
4.4K
Loans

Wells Fargo To Cap SMB Bailout Loans at $10 Billion

Foursquare Foursquare
3.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Foursquare Merges With Location Data Firm Factual, Layoffs Expected

COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy
3.9K
Coronavirus

New Data: Why COVID-19 Will Be The Connected Economy’s Inflection Point

apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri
3.9K
Apple

Apple Buys AI Voice Assistant Startup To Make Siri Smarter

COVID-19 COVID-19
3.4K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

amazon-coronavirus-delivery amazon-coronavirus-delivery
3.3K
Amazon

Is Amazon Missing Its Time To Shine?