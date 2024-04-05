Mastercard Adds Cardholder Benefit Offers From Health, Travel, Lifestyle Brands

Mastercard has added new cardholder benefits that include offers from health and wellness, travel and lifestyle brands.

The new offerings include benefits for consumer cardholders and small business cardholders, the company said in a Thursday (April 4) press release.

“From savvy shoppers to ambitious entrepreneurs, Mastercard provides a full complement of valuable benefits to help cardholders simplify their daily routines, fuel their passions and enhance their lifestyles,” Seema Chibber, executive vice president of North America Product and Engineering at Mastercard, said in the release.

For eligible Mastercard consumer and small business rewards credit cards, the new benefits include offers on prepaid bookings of accommodations from Booking.com, a Medical Claim Monitor service from HealthLock and scheduled rides to the airport from Lyft.

Eligible Mastercard consumer cardholders will also have access to new offers on the on-demand holistic wellness platform from Alo Moves, subscription plans from MoviePass and bookings for pool, spa and amenity access at hotels and resorts from ResortPass.

In addition, Instacart Business has been added to the benefits available to small business cardholders, joining the existing Instacart offering that is available to consumer cardholders.

While announcing these new benefits, Mastercard said it has found that 87% of American consumers reporting looking forward to redeeming their credit card rewards and are influenced in their purchasing decisions by the availability of rewards.

“In today’s dynamic market, credit card rewards and benefits remain pivotal for consumers and small businesses, offering unparalleled value and financial flexibility, while driving loyalty and responsible spending,” Chibber said in the release.

Mastercard has also been leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to help client firms curate personalized offers for individuals, Jill Moser, senior vice president Offers, Loyalty at Mastercard, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster in an interview posted in February.

By virtue of Mastercard’s scale, the company helps the merchant “engage in the right moment at the right time,” Moser said, adding that the company has a relationship with more than 80 million merchants and processes that number of transactions several times over each day.

The trend of personalized offers and contextualized consumer experiences has emerged as a differentiating competitive factor across industries, PYMNTS reported in January.