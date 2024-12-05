Meta and James Cameron’s Lightstorm Vision Partner on 3D Entertainment

Filmmaker James Cameron’s venture, Lightstorm Vision, will help scale the creation of 3D entertainment experiences for Meta Quest mixed reality (MR) headsets.

The two companies have formed a multiyear partnership in which they will scale the creation of these experiences across live sports and concerts, feature films and TV series, and in which Meta Quest will be Lightstorm Vision’s exclusive MR hardware platform, the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 5) blog post.

“I’m convinced we’re at a true, historic inflection point,” Cameron said in the post. “Navigating that future with Meta will ensure all of us have the tools to create, experience and enjoy new and mind-blowing forms of media.”

The partnership aims to make it easier for creators to produce 3D content and for people to enjoy that content at home and on the go, according to the post.

Meta and Lightstorm Vision will work together to improve access to 3D production tools in the entertainment industry, lower the production costs associated with 3D content, and co-produce original content, delivering “a steady stream of mainstream immersive shows,” per the post.

“More people are using virtual and mixed reality headsets than ever before, opening up exciting new possibilities for immersive storytelling,” the post said. “Through our collaboration with Lightstorm Vision, we’re committed to moving media forward and to improving content creators’ ability to make high-quality stereoscopic content through the use of advanced tooling, including employing AI.”

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the latest edition of the company’s headset, the Meta Quest 3S, in September. That headset features the same advanced processing capabilities as the Quest 3, but at a more accessible price point, PYMNTS reported at the time.

The Quest 3S is designed for high-quality mixed reality experiences, boasting 4.5 times the resolution and improved graphics compared to its predecessor, the Quest 2.

During an October earnings call, Meta Chief Financial Officer Susan Li said that the company’s Reality Labs segment — home to virtual reality and augmented reality efforts — is expected to see continuing and increasing operating losses “due to our ongoing product development efforts and investments to further scale our ecosystem.”