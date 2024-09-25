Zuckerberg Unveils Meta’s Wearable Tech Plans for the Connected Economy

On Wednesday (Sept. 25), the first of Meta’s two-day Meta Connect 2024 conference, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled an ambitious vision for the future of wearable technology.

The event showcased significant innovations, particularly the highly anticipated Orion augmented reality (AR) glasses, which aim to redefine how users engage with digital content in their everyday lives.

The Meta Quest 3S headset was also introduced, offering high-quality immersive experiences at an accessible price point. These advancements reflect Meta’s focus on integrating innovative technology into daily routines, enhancing both personal and social interactions.

Meta’s new product announcements embody what Zuckerberg termed as “the future of human connection.”

Zuckerberg introduced the Orion prototype, a project a decade in the making that aims to revolutionize wearable technology. Designed to be lightweight (under 100 grams) and resembling regular glasses rather than a headset, Orion features bright, wide field-of-view displays for multitasking and entertainment. It allows users to see the physical world while overlaying digital content, rather than just using passthrough technology.

A major focus of Zukerberg’s keynote was a demonstration of the Orion AR glasses. These glasses are designed to integrate visuals directly into the lenses, offering a new level of augmented experiences. Unlike the existing Ray-Ban smart glasses, which do not feature screens, the Orion prototype promises to deliver more immersive AR functionalities. While they are not expected to be available for immediate purchase, seeing them in action provides a glimpse into Meta’s vision for the future of AR technology.

“Orion are the most advanced glasses the world has ever seen,” Zuckerberg said during his keynote address to open the conference.

Orion is equipped with advanced voice controls, hand and eye tracking for intuitive navigation, and a discreet interface for user interaction. The device incorporates ten custom silicon chips and a novel display architecture, alongside an EMG wristband for seamless input. This prototype represents a significant leap toward achieving a new wave of human-oriented computing, enhancing social interactions across distances.

Zuckerberg announced the launch of the Meta Quest 3S, set to release on Oct. 15 for $299. This new headset features the same advanced processing capabilities as the Quest 3, but at a more accessible price point. The Quest 3S is designed for high-quality mixed reality experiences, boasting 4.5 times the resolution and improved graphics compared to its predecessor, the Quest 2. With an emphasis on comfort and usability, the Quest 3S is positioned to attract both casual gamers and serious virtual reality (VR) enthusiasts.

According to a Wednesday blog post from Meta, consumers can try its entry model 128GB Quest 3S, upgrade to the 256GB SKU for more storage, or try the 512GB Quest 3 for $500. Additionally, all three headsets will include the game “Batman: Arkham Shadow,” as well as other content that includes access to streaming services and fitness apps.

Meanwhile, earlier this month at the China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE), Gyges Labs unveiled DigiWindow, the world’s smallest near-eye display, the Singapore-based company said in a Tuesday (Sept. 24) news release. The launch marks a significant advancement in AI glasses and addresses the current market’s challenges, as many existing models remain bulky and impractical for everyday use.

DigiWindow, measuring less than 0.1 cc, integrates seamlessly into regular eyeglass frames, providing a discreet way to display information visible only to the wearer, the company said. This feature enhances user privacy and comfort, offering a full week of battery life. DigiWindow “offers clear advantages in weight, size, light leakage, and cost,” ensuring a more user-friendly experience, according to the release.

Gyges Labs’ officials want to make AI glasses as ubiquitous as smartphones. Founder Jia Jieyang emphasized the goal of empowering individuals with this technology, stating: “Our aim is to make AI glasses as common as smartphones, moving beyond niche tech enthusiasts and into everyday life.”

For all PYMNTS digital transformation coverage, subscribe to the daily Digital Transformation Newsletter.