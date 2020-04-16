social distancing, fraud
Mobile Order Ahead

How QSRs Are Handling Social Distancing, Fraud Uptick

The dine-in bans brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic are not only devastating the revenues of small quick-service restaurants (QSR) chains, but it’s also helping bad actors take advantage of the chaos. In this month’s Mobile Order-Ahead Tracker, PYMNTS speaks with Gail Taggart, CEO of QSR chain LYFE Kitchen, about how small chain QSRs can prevent account takeover fraud through layered fraud prevention systems and improve sales with creative promotions.

