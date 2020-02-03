Citi Commercial Cards Implements AI Solution

Citi Commercial Cards is introducing an intelligent virtual agent (IVA) capability at its U.S. call centers, Citi announced on Monday (Feb. 3).

Citi will harness technology from artificial intelligence (AI) firm Interactions, which specializes in conversational AI. The IVA is an example of the technology investment strategy being employed by Citi Commercial Cards to enhance its digital services.

IVA capitalizes on Interactions’ Adaptive Understanding technology, which offers a seamless combination of AI and real-time human understanding that aims to improve the quality of customer care. The IVA combines conversational AI with the support of humans, enabling it to better comprehend languages, accents and dialects.

The virtual assistant also gets a sense of the customers’ word choices and infers their intent by examining the context of the call. Citi’s Commercial Card cardholders can use their own words and speak in their own voices.

“Citi Commercial Cards is committed to providing our clients with innovative solutions, and the introduction of the intelligent virtual agent demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovation. We are pleased to work in partnership with artificial intelligence leader Interactions to implement this cutting-edge solution,” said Gonca Latif-Schmitt, global head of Citi Commercial Cards.

IVA uses predictive technology as part of its machine learning capabilities. It becomes more intuitive the more clients interact with it, as the smart technology continues to learn, reason and understand.

“The ability to integrate natural language processing technology into our customer service offerings allows Citi to deliver a consistent, fast and still personalized client experience,” said Karen Young, the North American head of client operations for Citi Commercial Cards.

“We know the importance of cardholders’ preference for rapid self-service. From our pilot, we’ve seen that the implementation of the intelligent virtual agent provides our clients with enhanced customer satisfaction,” she added.

Call centers will also have live customer service agents for cardholders who want to speak to a human.

“Citi is paving the way in the commercial card space by introducing the intelligent virtual agent in its call centers,” said Mike Iacobucci, CEO of Interactions. “The intelligent virtual agent is designed to deliver a truly conversational customer experience, and will ensure that Citi can engage in productive, open-ended conversations with its clients.”

AI adoption continues to grow as businesses look to broaden margins, save money and drive strategic operations.