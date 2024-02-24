Mistral AI Models to Be Available on Amazon Bedrock

Amazon Bedrock has announced that it will add Mistral AI models to its lineup, providing customers with even more options for their generative artificial intelligence (AI) needs.

Mistral AI, an AI startup, will soon introduce its foundation models (FMs) to Amazon Bedrock’s existing roster of FMs, Amazon Bedrock said in a Friday (Feb. 23) press release.

The Mistral 8x7B and Mistral 7B models from Mistral AI are designed to excel in tasks such as text summarization, structuration, question answering and code completion, according to the release.

These models have a deep understanding of text structure and architecture, allowing them to extract key ideas from lengthy articles, the release said.

They can also organize information effectively, provide human-like performance in question-answering tasks and perform code-related tasks, per the release.

Their versatility makes Mistral AI’s models valuable for automating and scaling knowledge sharing processes, according to the release.

“No single model is optimized for every use case, and to unlock the value of generative AI, customers need access to a variety of models to discover what works best based on their needs,” the press release said. “That’s why Amazon Bedrock makes it easy to access large language models (LLMs) and other FMs from leading AI companies, including models from AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere, Meta, Stability AI, Amazon — and soon Mistral AI.”

Amazon Bedrock was announced in April 2023 and launched in general availability in September by Amazon Web Services (AWS). It is a fully managed service that provides access to FMs from leading AI companies via a single application programming interface (API).

These models can be applied to various use cases, ranging from search and content creation to drug discovery. The service allows customers to experiment with different models and customize them with their own proprietary data, while ensuring privacy and security.

Even before it was made generally available, Amazon Bedrock had been tried by thousands of users, including many whose data was already hosted by Amazon’s cloud division.

“Our mission is to make every company an AI company,” Swami Sivasubramaniam, vice president of database, analytics and machine learning at AWS, said in July.

