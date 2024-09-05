OpenAI’s Business Products Gain 1 Million Paying Users in First Year

A year after launching the first of its three business products, OpenAI has more than 1 million paying business users.

The total includes users of ChatGPT Enterprise, ChatGPT Team and ChatGPT Edu, the company said in a statement emailed to PYMNTS Thursday (Sept. 5). These products were launched in August 2023, January and May, respectively.

The figure represents paid seats on business products, with different companies having varying numbers of seats, per the statement.

The current total is up from 600,000 paying business users in April, according to the statement.

More than half of Enterprise, Team and Edu paid seats are outside the United States, with the largest number of non-U.S. users being in Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom, the statement said.

“From reshaping how students learn, to optimizing patient care and transforming how governments serve their citizens, AI is redefining how people work,” OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said in the statement. “We’re proud to help over a million paying business users work more productively, streamline operations and uncover new opportunities for innovation.”

In a survey of 4,700 users of its business products, OpenAI found that most are seeing increases in productivity (92%), time savings (88%) and improvements in creativity and innovation (75%), per the statement. The top use cases for these products are gathering research, drafting and editing content, and ideation.

When introducing ChatGPT Enterprise on Aug. 28, 2023, OpenAI said this artificial intelligence tool is focused on enterprise-grade security and privacy and has enhanced features that aim to elevate productivity and creativity in the workplace.

During the first four months it was available, ChatGPT Enterprise drew 260 enterprise customers with over 150,000 employees registered to use the product.

OpenAI debuted ChatGPT Team in January, with PYMNTS describing the product at the time as a pared-down version of Enterprise designed for smaller businesses with fewer than 150 users.

The company added its third business product, ChatGPT Edu, in May, saying this version of ChatGPT is built for universities and allows them to responsibly deploy AI to students, faculty, researchers and campus operations. The product can help with tasks like tutoring, reviewing resumes, writing grant applications and grading.

For all PYMNTS AI and Digital Transformation coverage, subscribe to the daily AI and Digital Transformation Newsletters.