Trump Repeals Biden’s Executive Order on AI Development and Use

One of President Joe Biden’s executive orders that was revoked by President Donald Trump on his first day in office was an October 2023 order focused on artificial intelligence safety.

Executive Order 14110 of Oct. 30, 2023 (Safe, Secure and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence) was among the “initial recissions of harmful executive orders and actions” included in Trump’s Monday (Jan. 20) executive order.

“To commence the policies that will make our nation united, fair, safe and prosperous again, it is the policy of the United States to restore common sense to the federal government and unleash the potential of the American citizen,” Trump’s executive order said. “The revocations within this order will be the first of many steps the United States federal government will take to repair our institutions and our economy.”

The 2024 Republican Party platform promised to repeal Biden’s October 2023 executive order on AI, saying that it hindered innovation and that “Republicans support AI development rooted in free speech and human flourishing,” Reuters reported Monday.

An AI-focused executive order that Biden issued last week — which provides federal support to address the energy needs of AI data centers and calls for leasing federal sites owned by Defense and Energy departments — was not repealed by Trump, according to the report.

The executive order that was repealed included a rule saying that the developers of “the most powerful AI systems” must share their safety test results and other key information with the federal government.

The order said that “companies developing any foundation model that poses a serious risk to national security, national economic security, or national public health and safety must notify the federal government when training the model, and must share the results of all red-team safety tests.”

Biden’s executive order came as nations worldwide were scrambling to set regulatory frameworks in place for AI and generative AI, PYMNTS reported shortly after that order was issued.

Trump was expected to loosen or repeal Biden’s AI regulations after taking his oath of office, PYMNTS reported Monday. While he is likely to impose fewer regulations on AI than Biden, Trump issued an executive order in 2020 that tasked federal agencies to use AI for the benefit of the American people.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.