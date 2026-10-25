Anthropic Merges Claude Chat and Cowork for Enterprise Users

Anthropic says it has unified Claude chat and Cowork for its enterprise customers.

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The new offering combines chat and Cowork on web, desktop and mobile, meaning users don’t have to choose between the two services before starting, Anthropic announced Friday (Oct. 23).

“Every conversation starts as a chat, and when a task needs to run code or work with files, Claude continues the same conversation in an isolated cloud sandbox managed by Anthropic, then returns the finished work for review,” the company said on the Claude support page.

The “unified Claude experience” starts as a chat and moves into a Cowork cloud session when a task needs agentic work, and goes back to chat when it doesn’t, the announcement said.

According to the announcement, the unified Claude is available on Enterprise plans, where it appears in administration settings as Chat and Cowork unified. It is turned off by default in existing organizations and is due to turn on by default on Nov. 16, Anthropic added.

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In other AI-related news, recent PYMNTS intelligence research shows that larger companies are seeing more agent-related incidents.

According to the report “How Enterprises Can Build a ‘Know Your Agent’ Defense: Digital Identity Verification in the Age of Bots,” 57.1% of companies with at least $1 billion in annual revenue reported incidents or losses involving adversarial bots and agents, compared to 32.4% for companies bringing in $50 million to $250 million in yearly revenue.

“Legitimate transactions also encounter friction,” PYMNTS wrote last week. “Companies with at least $1 billion in revenue report an average false-positive rate of 3.3% in digital transactions, compared with 2.7% for the $50 million to $250 million group.”

False positives mistakenly mark legitimate activity as suspicious. Reducing those errors means payment providers and businesses accepting payments will see fewer valid transactions sent into reviews or halted by verification controls.

The report also recommends a five-layer framework for checking authority throughout an agent’s activity: verification of the person or business behind the agent, specific permissions, agent credentials, ongoing monitoring and behavioral checks.

“For a purchasing agent, verifying the buyer’s identity is only part of the task,” PYMNTS wrote. “The business also needs to establish the agent’s spending authority and monitor whether its actions remain within that permission.”

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