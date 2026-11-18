Chase, Microsoft and FAA Meltdowns Hand AI Its Big Moment
A series of technology outages has disrupted banking, airlines and enterprise software in recent days. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide on Nov. 13 after a router replacement, and JPMorganChase said a software bug delayed transactions on Nov. 16, PYMNTS reported this week. Microsoft said a bug introduced in July left more than 80% of its Microsoft 365 gateway servers unresponsive during a global outage that began Nov. 12. The incidents were unrelated.