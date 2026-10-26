OpenAI and Anthropic Want the Junior Banker’s 2 a.m. Shift

Highlights
Wall Street’s AI market is developing across three layers, including financial data, automated workflows and proprietary content, with companies increasingly expanding beyond their traditional businesses.
Data owners such as LSEG, Daloopa and PitchBook supply data to AI labs such as OpenAI and Anthropic. Workflow startups such as Rogo and Hebbia and content owners such as Bloomberg and AlphaSense sell to the same banks.
Financial data providers are supplying both frontier AI labs and specialized startups, allowing the providers to generate revenue regardless of which AI platforms win Wall Street.
Wall Street’s next generation of artificial intelligence companies is taking shape around three businesses, including those that own financial data, those that turn it into research and analysis, and those that control the proprietary content investors rely on to make decisions.