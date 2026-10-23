LSEG Pays $3.5 Billion to Feed Wall Street’s AI

Highlights
LSEG agreed to buy Octus for $3.535 billion. Octus sells specialized credit data to financial firms adding AI to their research. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approval.
Summit Partners led a $40 million investment in Cognitive Credit, which supplies verified credit models to asset managers and investment banks adding AI to their research.
PYMNTS Intelligence research found that 90% to 100% of large companies said they see some AI return, but only 5% to 10% reported a full return. Faster analysis does not automatically cut costs.
Artificial intelligence is reducing the time and cost of financial research, but the data behind that research is becoming more valuable.