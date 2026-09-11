OpenAI Targets the Work Junior Bankers Do

Highlights
OpenAI launched ChatGPT for Financial Services, built with Morgan Stanley and Evercore, to automate research, models and pitchbooks for bankers, putting it in direct competition with Anthropic’s Claude for Financial Services.
The two labs took different bets on data. OpenAI licenses and hosts several premium datasets itself. Anthropic connects out to each provider’s own system through MCP, giving each company a different claim on control.
Rogo and Hebbia now face pressure from both directions, as two major AI labs are building the exact tools they sell and their own bank customers are building similar tools in-house.
OpenAI launched ChatGPT for Financial Services Thursday (Sept. 10), according to an announcement on its website. The product is a tailored version of ChatGPT Work, built with Morgan Stanley and Evercore as design partners. It runs on GPT-6 Astra, OpenAI’s newest model, and combines it with premium data from Daloopa, PitchBook, LSEG News and Crunchbase.