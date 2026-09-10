PYMNTS Launches BNN With Paulette Rowe’s New ‘Fired Up’ Podcast
Listen to the Fired Up podcast with Karen Webster.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Paulette Rowe has led transformation across GE Capital, Meta, NatWest, Barclays and Stax Payments, including leadership of a 20,000-person retail banking operation.