Walmart Opens Checkout as Amazon Builds Its AI Advantage

The bigger retail shift is from owning the transaction to owning the intelligence around it: payments, wallets and infrastructure are becoming easier to outsource, while customer data, decisioning and demand generation are becoming the real control points.

Amazon is pushing retail competition upstream into AI infrastructure, where discovery, personalization, recommendations and agentic commerce may influence the purchase before a shopper ever reaches checkout.

Walmart is loosening control at checkout to strengthen the broader customer relationship, betting that payments can become more open as long as identity, loyalty, data and engagement stay inside its ecosystem.

Today’s most consequential retail technology investments have little to do with making things better, and more to do with redesigning them entirely.

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Walmart is rolling out tap-to-pay across its U.S. stores, opening checkout to Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, contactless cards and wearables after years of steering shoppers toward its own payments ecosystem. Amazon, meanwhile, is moving billions of dollars in the opposite direction of the shopping journey: deeper into the computing infrastructure required to power artificial intelligence.

The investments look unrelated. One removes friction at the cash register; the other involves chips, data centers and capital markets. Together, however, they reveal where retail’s technology competition is moving. The transaction is becoming easier to outsource. The intelligence and customer relationship surrounding it are becoming harder to surrender.

For merchants, that changes where competitive advantage is created. Checkout still has to work. But the higher-value question is now what happens before a shopper decides to buy and what the retailer can do with the relationship afterward.

Read more: Amazon Turns 360,000 Customer Checks Into Fraud Intelligence

Walmart Gives Up Control at Checkout to Compete Everywhere Else

Walmart’s expansion of contactless payments represents more than a convenience upgrade. The retailer announced in August that it would bring tap-to-pay to Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the United States by the end of 2026, allowing shoppers to use major digital wallets alongside contactless cards and wearables.

Walmart no longer needs every payment interaction to begin inside Walmart Pay to maintain a valuable customer relationship. It needs the broader Walmart ecosystem to give shoppers enough reasons to identify themselves, return to the app, use membership benefits and engage with services before and after payment.

That means Walmart is becoming more permissive at one of the few places where it historically maintained unusually tight control: the payment interface. The value of forcing a consumer through a proprietary checkout experience diminishes if doing so adds friction to the purchase. At the same time, Walmart has built an increasingly broad ecosystem around Walmart+, Walmart Pay, Scan & Go, financial products and digital commerce.

Opening checkout can therefore strengthen rather than weaken the broader strategy. The distinction is between owning the payment interface and owning the customer relationship. Those were once closely connected. Digital wallets are pulling them apart.

“The Hidden Cost of Checkout Gaps,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report produced in collaboration with PayPal, found that 43% of consumers say they’d likely link a digital wallet to an AI agent for purchases within two years.

Read more: Amazon and Walmart Test Whether Drones Can Make Rural Delivery Pay

Amazon Is Competing Before the Shopper Arrives

Retail competition is moving upstream from checkout toward discovery, recommendation, personalization, advertising and increasingly agent-mediated commerce. The more effectively AI can interpret intent and collapse the distance between “I need something” and a completed purchase, the more strategically valuable the computational layer becomes.

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Amazon’s latest investments illustrate that transition. The company reached a long-term agreement with Qualcomm involving purchases of as much as $60 billion in AI data center chips and related products. Qualcomm also granted Amazon warrants worth roughly $4 billion.

Amazon separately raised 4.25 billion pounds, approximately $5.76 billion, through its first sterling bond sale, adding another funding market to a capital strategy supporting enormous infrastructure requirements. That makes AI capacity something more than a technology expense. It becomes part of the machinery through which a retailer competes for demand.

The Walmart and Amazon developments expose a broader strategic pattern.

As certain pieces of commerce infrastructure become ubiquitous, retailers have to decide which layers still justify proprietary control.

Payments illustrate the shift particularly clearly. Accepting Apple Pay rather than forcing a shopper into a retailer-owned wallet may mean surrendering some control over the interface. But if payment acceptance itself is becoming standardized, preserving that control may be worth less than removing friction.

The same logic applies elsewhere across the commerce stack.

Cloud infrastructure can be rented. Payments can be processed by third parties. Wallets can be supplied by technology companies. Models can increasingly be sourced externally.

But customer identity, proprietary transaction data, purchase history, merchandising intelligence and the systems capable of converting those assets into better decisions remain considerably harder to commoditize.

The strategic question for retailers therefore becomes less about how much technology they own and more about which parts of the commerce stack they cannot afford not to control.

Walmart’s answer appears increasingly centered on the customer ecosystem rather than the payment credential. Amazon’s massive infrastructure investments suggest it sees intelligence itself as one of those control points.

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