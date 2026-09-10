Walmart Opens Checkout as Amazon Builds Its AI Advantage

Highlights
Walmart is loosening control at checkout to strengthen the broader customer relationship, betting that payments can become more open as long as identity, loyalty, data and engagement stay inside its ecosystem.
Amazon is pushing retail competition upstream into AI infrastructure, where discovery, personalization, recommendations and agentic commerce may influence the purchase before a shopper ever reaches checkout.
The bigger retail shift is from owning the transaction to owning the intelligence around it: payments, wallets and infrastructure are becoming easier to outsource, while customer data, decisioning and demand generation are becoming the real control points.
Today’s most consequential retail technology investments have little to do with making things better, and more to do with redesigning them entirely.