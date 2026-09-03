Amazon and Walmart Turn Fraud Prevention Into a Retail Product

Highlights
Amazon is moving fraud prevention upstream. Its new Alexa verification feature helps shoppers authenticate suspicious emails, texts and calls before they click, share credentials or send money.
Walmart is connecting fraud signals across the shopping journey. By linking identity, transaction, returns and customer-contact data, it is treating fraud less as a payment event and more as a behavioral pattern.
The bigger retail shift is from fraud prevention to trust infrastructure. As commerce spreads across more channels and interfaces, Amazon and Walmart are competing to reduce consumer doubt — making verification and safety part of the customer experience itself.
The next retail battleground may be the few seconds between receiving a suspicious notification and clicking it.