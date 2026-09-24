Meta Bets a Tamagotchi-Style Device Can Sell Personal AI

Highlights
Meta’s Muse Charm is a keychain-sized device that gives the company’s AI agent a body that is always on, no phone required. It is expected to ship by December.
The device only pays off once a person hands it their logins and cards, and Oppenheimer found that just 8% of U.S. consumers would trust Meta with their passwords, half the share that would trust ChatGPT.
Meta got a dedicated AI device to market first, while OpenAI’s pocket gadget with Jony Ive is yet to be released.
Meta wants its artificial intelligence agent, Muse, with people all day.