Squint’s Founder Turns Factory Know-How Into AI’s Starting Point

Highlights
Squint’s Lean Manufacturing Agent watches factory floor video to spot wasted motion and bottlenecks, replacing a process that traditionally relied on a stopwatch, a clipboard and days of manual write-up.
The agent zooms from a single workstation out to a full production line, rebalancing workloads the moment one station falls behind target cycle time.
Customers have already cut scrap rates by as much as half, but CEO Devin Bhushan’s bigger bet is a factory that can switch what it makes as fast as materials show up at the door.
Ask a veteran factory technician how to fix a machine that’s acting up, and the answer might sound less like an engineering manual and more like folklore: if it smells like this, hit it three times on the left side and it comes back to life. That kind of knowledge never gets written down. It lives in one person’s head. When that person retires, it walks out the door with them.