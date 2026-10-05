OpenAI Linking Visual Ads With ChatGPT Images

OpenAI says it is making advertisements within ChatGPT more visual and measurable.

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The company’s new visual ad format is designed to help users “imagine how products and services could fit into their lives,” as the artificial intelligence (AI) company said in a Monday (Oct. 5) news release.

“Through images showing product inspiration, product usage, or the experiences they make possible, people can discover a new brand, understand what makes an offering distinctive, and decide what to buy,” the release said. “For advertisers, this creates new opportunities to tell their story through images.”

This new format will be initially tested starting later this month within image generation in ChatGPT, with ads clearly labeled and separate from the image being created. As with its other ad formats, OpenAI said advertising does not influence the answers ChatGPT generates.

Also Monday, the company said it was expanding its measurement tools and partner ecosystem to help advertisers “determine how ChatGPT Ads contribute to their business using the systems they already rely on.”

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The company added it is working on “brand suitability evaluation pilots with DoubleVerify (DV) and Integral Ad Science (IAS) to help advertisers better understand the ads environment,” per the release.

“This approach allows independent partners to assess how our brand safety standards are applied in a controlled testing environment, without accessing private user conversations,” OpenAI said. “Our goal is to give advertisers greater transparency into how those safeguards work while protecting conversation privacy.”

PYMNTS wrote last month about reports that OpenAI was no longer accepting ads from companies that make image or audio-generation products that compete with its own.

As that report noted, upwards of 1 billion people use ChatGPT monthly, and most don’t pay for a subscription, which is why OpenAI is increasingly relying on advertising for revenue.

“As ChatGPT expands from a chatbot into images, voice, shopping and other services, more companies are likely to find themselves in Adobe’s exact position as a paying advertiser and a direct competitor at the same time,” PYMNTS wrote.

This dynamic has caught the attention of regulators before in digital advertising more broadly, the report said. “A federal judge ruled last year that Google’s advertising technology business constituted an illegal monopoly, and said the tech giant’s conduct had hindered its competitors’ ability to compete.

“If OpenAI’s restriction expands to more categories as it launches new features, the company faces the similar tension of protecting its own products while needing the advertiser base that it is racing to grow toward its own ambitious targets,” the report.