OpenAI Cuts Off Rivals’ Ads on ChatGPT

Highlights
OpenAI cut off ChatGPT ads for any product that competes with its own image and audio tools, and Adobe found out the hard way, losing the ability to promote its Firefly image generator without warning.
OpenAI just shipped ChatGPT Images 2.5 and its own voice product, ChatGPT Live, the exact same categories it just closed off to outside advertisers.
OpenAI is chasing $100 billion in ad revenue by 2030, but as it expands into more product categories, it’s turning into both a platform advertisers depend on and a rival they’re forced to compete against.
OpenAI told some business partners it will no longer accept ChatGPT advertising for image- and audio-generating products that compete with its own features, The Information reported Wednesday (Sept. 9). It’s a change that hasn’t been previously reported or reflected in OpenAI’s published advertising policy.