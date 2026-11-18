Singapore is reportedly stepping up its use of artificial intelligence (AI) in finance.

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Five of the city-state’s banks have begun pooling transaction data so AI can identify scam patterns that individual lenders could miss, while the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is due to launch a study in 2027 for a shared detection system, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said during his keynote address at the Singapore FinTech Festival Wednesday (Nov. 18).

“Scams are not confined within the boundary of one bank,” said Gan, whose comments were reported by Bloomberg News. “A victim’s money can pass through several institutions within minutes.”

Bloomberg notes that the finance sector — which represents roughly 14% of Singapore’s economy and employs around 200,000 people — has emerged as a test case for the extent to which AI can be embedded into a major financial hub without affecting jobs, operations or trust.

This is happening as American banks have begun barring outside AI agents from moving customers’ money due to security concerns.

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Singapore earlier this year began a push to get more banks to use artificial intelligence to create jobs rather than using the technology to eliminate jobs.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in August that Singapore’s government is using AI to foster more productivity and better jobs.

“New breakthroughs are creating opportunities that were unimaginable just a few years ago, even as they raise new challenges and questions,” he said. “We cannot stand still while others move ahead. But neither should we accept every new technology uncritically. Singapore will embrace these advances on our own terms.”

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence has found that companies that combine several AI tools to combat payments fraud are almost twice as likely to prevent at least 90% of attempted attacks before losing money.

“Prevention First: Building a Smarter Defense Against Payments Fraud” is a September PYMNTS Intelligence report produced in collaboration with Bottomline. It found businesses that combine AI detection with account verification and stronger approval procedures are making progress fighting sophisticated fraud.

The share of firms using three or more AI tools to block at least 90% of attempted fraud before suffering a loss was 59%. Thirty-two percent of companies with no AI defenses saw the same result.

“The findings suggested that successful prevention depended on several defenses working together, much like a security system that combines cameras, alarms and reinforced locks,” PYMNTS wrote last month.