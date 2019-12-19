B2B Payments

Starling Bank Marketplace Now Offers QuickBooks

By PYMNTS
Posted on
Online accounting software provider QuickBooks is now part of the Starling Business Marketplace, Starling Bank said in a blog post on Wednesday (Dec. 18).

QuickBooks aims to make balancing the books easier for limited companies and sole operators. Businesses can use the cloud-based software to collect, analyze and organize transactions, making tax assessments smooth. QuickBooks can also be used to create and send invoices and can be linked directly to an accountant.

To get started, users can click on QuickBooks in the Starling Marketplace app. Existing users of QuickBooks can connect their Starling business account so transactions can be refreshed in real time. QuickBooks newcomers will be asked to choose an accounting package from three options — Simple Start (£6/month), Essentials (£10/month) and Plus (£15/month). 

“We use QuickBooks because it can grow with you,” said Starling business customer Oliver Williams, who runs events management firm Ollywood in Newport, South Wales. “For me, the integration of QuickBooks will just make the whole process of using Starling as my business bank seamless.”

He said his company is made up of military veterans and offers project management, installation, custom woodwork, graphics and signage. “We have the best network to make the project happen. Big businesses might want to do something for an event and have to outsource every element but it can take up so much of their time,” he added. 

QuickBooks software has integrated features, like Making Tax Digital, which helps with government compliance, and VAT SmartScan, which automates critical VAT checks. Unlimited invoices can be sent and car mileage tracked.

“One of the things that appealed to me about QuickBooks was tracking your mileage,” said freelance photographer Lucy Knott. “I’d often end up forgetting when I sent an invoice to a client but with QuickBooks I open the app when I get in the car and then it tracks every single journey and automatically calculates the cost for the invoice.”

In October, Starling Bank raised a £30 million ($38.7 million) in a new funding round led by Merian Chrysalis Investment. Starling has currently raised a total of £263 million with new funding.

