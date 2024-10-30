ABBYY Rolls Out AI Center to Boost Business Automation

ABBYY is introducing new capabilities for artificial intelligence to help companies bolster automation.

The offerings include Phoenix, a “multi-modal approach to zero-shot learning leveraging small language models” designed for document tasks, a Secure Large Language Model (LLM) Gateway, and “enterprise-ready tools and applications that enable global enterprises to gain more value and insight into business-critical document processes,” according to a Wednesday (Oct. 30) press release.

The AI innovations are centralized in the company’s Purpose-Built AI Center, the release said. The center is a hub where businesses can access information about ABBYY’s AI tools.

“Here, enterprises and developers can learn about the range of capabilities offered by purpose-built AI from ABBYY, including how small language models are leveraged to deliver capabilities and accelerated time to value typically seen only by using LLMs,” the release said. “By simplifying and accelerating the onboarding of new document types within enterprise business processes, organizations have more agility to adapt to evolving needs. This comes in addition to the 80+ document models already available out of the box.”

Businesses can use ABBYY intelligent document processing (IDP) as a secure LLM gateway to command an LLM to extract data while validating that the data is present in the document, per the release.

“This empowers organizations to harness the power of general-purpose LLMs while significantly limiting hallucinations and increasing the reliability and trust of the output,” the release said.

ABBYY Senior Director of AI Strategy Max Vermeir told PYMNTS in an interview this month that more companies are choosing smaller, more specialized AI solutions over their larger counterparts.

“This reflects a maturation in the AI market that prioritizes value distinctly over the hype of more generalized, generic tools,” Vermeir said.

In September Vermeir discussed with PYMNTS the use of AI for document processing in logistics.

“In transport and logistics, the most impactful utilization of AI capabilities lies with access and understanding of data, which in most cases is trapped in paper and manual processes,” he said.

Brewery giant Carlsberg, for example, implemented AI-powered intelligent document processing to read and process purchase orders automatically. In Sweden, it saved 140 hours a month, with 92% of orders needing no human intervention.

For all PYMNTS B2B and AI coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B and AI Newsletters.