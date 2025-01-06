Knowify Integrates Construction Management Platform With Intuit Enterprise Suite

Construction management platform Knowify announced its integration with Intuit’s suite of financial products for growing businesses, Intuit Enterprise Suite.

The integration will provide construction businesses with a single, unified platform they can use to manage operations, finances and accounting across multiple entities, Knowify said in a Monday (Jan. 6) press release.

Knowify has provided construction-oriented integrations with other Intuit solutions — including QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Payroll and QuickBooks Payments — for years, Knowify CEO and co-founder Marc Visent said in the release.

“Now, with our newly announced integration into Intuit Enterprise Suite, we’re empowering growing contractors — especially those managing multiple businesses — to achieve even greater flexibility and scalability as they expand,” Visent said.

Knowify’s cloud-based construction management platform includes tools for job costing, scheduling and workflow, according to the release.

The integration with Intuit Enterprise Suite will add more granular reporting and artificial intelligence-powered analytics designed to help contractors and accountants manage their workforce and resources, consolidate financial information and make more informed decisions, per the release.

Intuit announced the launch of Intuit Enterprise Suite in September, saying the product suite is designed to serve larger, mid-market businesses whose needs become more complex as they scale.

“As businesses grow, so does the complexity of running their business,” Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi said at the time in a press release. “Intuit Enterprise Suite fuels growth by helping customers run their business on one end-to-end business platform.”

The construction sector has seen a groundswell in investing in technology and improving the back office, PYMNTS reported in December.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Digital Rebuild: Transforming Payments in the Construction Industry” found that 23% percent of construction firms with automated accounts receivable (AR) processes said they experienced no AR challenges in 2023, while three-quarters of executives at mid-sized construction firms said that accounts payable (AP) automation improves cash flow.

In November, construction industry software firm Constrafor raised $264 million in a Series A funding round to expand its technology platform designed to improve the relationships between subcontractors and general contractors. The platform offers procurement tools, simplified invoicing and a way to connect general contractors to a wide roster of subcontractors.

