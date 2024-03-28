Amazon Debuts App for Easier Palm Payment Sign-Ups

Amazon is making it easier for consumers to use its palm payment tool Amazon One.

“Until today, customers had to visit a physical location to hover their palm over an Amazon One device to sign up for the service,” the company said in a news release Thursday (March 28). “Now, they can sign up for Amazon One from home, work, or on-the-go via the Amazon One app, available from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.”

According to the release, the app lets customers create their online profile by logging into their Amazon account, snapping a photo of their palm and adding a payment method. After signing up, they can use Amazon One to make purchases, gain entry or verify their ages just by hovering their palm over Amazon One devices.

The service is available at 500-plus Amazon-owned Whole Foods stores, several of Amazon’s own stores, and a range of third-party locations like stadiums, convenience stores and airports that have partnerships with Amazon.

Amazon first debuted Amazon One in 2020 and has been slowly expanding the service over the years, including November’s launch of Amazon One Enterprise, a contactless security tool designed to grant entry to places like offices, hotels and educational facilities without having to rely on things like badges and fobs, or digital methods like PINs and passwords.

“The benefits of palm biometric payments extend to both consumers and businesses alike,” PYMNTS wrote in February.

“For consumers, the convenience factor is significant as they no longer need to remember PINs or passwords, carry physical cards, or even have their phones on hand. With just a quick scan of their palm, they can complete transactions swiftly and securely, whether they’re buying groceries, dining out or shopping online.”

Due to these benefits, it is perhaps unsurprising that most consumers who have used biometrics for authentication prefer the technology, according to “Consumer Authentication Preferences for Online Banking and Transactions,” a PYMNTS and Entersekt collaboration.

As for businesses, the report said, palm biometric payments provide increased efficiency and security, reducing transaction times and leading to shorter queues in-store and improved customer satisfaction.

“For instance, following a biometric scan, employees may greet guests by name and access their order history, reflecting restaurants’ endeavors to enhance customer experiences through personalized interactions,” PYMNTS wrote.