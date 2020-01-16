Trint On Safeguarding The Customer Experience

A two-headed monster of rising churn and rampant fraud is menacing the growing subscription space, and many companies are spending big bucks to roll out innovative fraud-busting technologies to combat it. Businesses that combine advanced technologies with low-tech weapons like strong customer relationships will better position themselves to not just survive, but thrive in this increasingly competitive market.

Firms looking to forge strong security measures with seamless customer experiences must produce products that users trust, and must have deep knowledge of their customers. Knowing what customers value is the most effective weapon a subscription company can have against cancellation, according to Kate Thunnissen, chief marketing officer for London-based automated speech-to-text platform provider Trint.

“Every single interaction a customer has with Trint needs to be as smooth as possible,” she explained.

This means businesses must prioritize security, even if it means sacrificing transaction speed.