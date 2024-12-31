Four Trends That Show the Future of Cross-Border Payments

The global economy is an intricate web of transactions, and cross-border payments serve as its financial backbone.

For much of its history, that backbone has been creaky, slow and inefficient. But throughout 2024, the cross-border payments sector evolved at a breathtaking pace, driven by technological innovation and changing customer expectations, while simultaneously grounded in regulatory and compliance considerations.

Four central themes emerged throughout PYMNTS’ coverage of the space this year: growing collaboration between FinTechs and financial institutions (FIs); the maturation of blockchain as a key cross-border rail; smarter compliance tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning; and the emergence of real-time payment infrastructure.

Financial Institutions and FinTechs: A New Era of Collaboration

In 2024, we witnessed a convergence and an evolution of FinTech and FI partnerships that worked to reshape the cross-border payments landscape. FIs brought the scale, infrastructure and regulatory expertise, while FinTechs contributed agility, innovation and customer-centric solutions.

“The [cross-border] space is very fragmented, and there’s a lot of opportunity for someone to emerge and dominate that space — or help banks improve the service that they offer,” Andy Elliott, vice president of strategy at EvonSys, told PYMNTS.

The convergence also signals a shift in mindset. Rather than viewing FinTechs as disruptors, FIs now see them as partners essential for navigating an increasingly digital economy. This symbiosis will likely deepen, leading to hybrid models where the lines between traditional banking and FinTech blur further.

Blockchain and Stablecoins: Building the Infrastructure of Tomorrow

Blockchain technology has long held the potential to transform cross-border payments by offering faster, more secure and cost-effective solutions. In 2024, we witnessed the maturation of this technology, with stablecoins — cryptocurrencies pegged to stable assets like fiat currencies — emerging as a viable medium for international transactions. Major players like PayPal and Circle have introduced their own stablecoins to modernize cross-border remittances and B2B transactions alike.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Can Blockchain Solve the Cross-Border Payments Puzzle?“ explored how blockchain could revolutionize cross-border payments, assessed its current adoption and examined the future implications for financial institutions and businesses.

Unlike traditional systems burdened by intermediaries, stablecoins offer near-instant settlement and reduced transaction costs. However, challenges remain. Regulatory clarity is uneven across jurisdictions, creating hurdles for widespread adoption. Still, the groundwork laid in 2024 suggests that stablecoins could serve as a gateway for broader blockchain adoption in cross-border payments.

The next phase? Integrating these digital assets seamlessly into existing financial systems to drive mainstream usage.

Smarter Compliance Solutions: Turning Pain Points into Opportunities

Compliance remains one of the biggest challenges in cross-border payments, particularly in a world of tightening regulations and heightened scrutiny.

“Everything’s going more cross-border and getting regulated, so tax compliance regulation is huge for new business models in new markets,” Sovos CEO Kevin Akeroyd told PYMNTS in an interview posted in April.

Faulty cross-border payments cost merchants in the United States at least $3.8 billion in sales last year alone, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Cross-Border Sales and the Challenge of Failed Payments.” Additionally, 70% of U.S. firms experienced higher rates of failed payments in cross-border sales compared to domestic sales.

But 2024 marked a turning point: the rise of smarter compliance solutions powered by AI and machine learning (ML). Advanced tools now enable real-time monitoring of transactions to detect fraud, ensure anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and verify customer identities.

The result? Compliance becomes less of a bottleneck and more of a competitive advantage. As these technologies evolve, they promise to bring greater efficiency and security to cross-border transactions, paving the way for more seamless global commerce.

Instant Payments: A Global Mandate

The demand for real-time transactions has skyrocketed, fueled by the expectations of consumers accustomed to instant gratification in their personal lives. In 2024, cross-border payments worked on catching up, with innovations in instant payment infrastructure taking center stage.

For businesses, instant payments mean improved cash flow, reduced reliance on credit and enhanced supplier relationships. For consumers, they eliminate the frustration of waiting days for funds to clear. As real-time payment networks expand and interconnect, they’re likely to become one of the default mode for cross-border transactions.

Ultimately, as PYMNTS’ Karen Webster noted in an interview posted in October, any focus on cross-border innovation needs to be on solving key frictions: moving money securely and safely, providing transparency throughout the process and optimizing the economics of cross-border transactions.