Treasury Prime Partner Marketplace Adds FS Vector’s Compliance Training Resources

The Treasury Prime Partner Marketplace now includes FS Vector’s regulatory compliance training platform Headmaster.

This addition comes as part of a newly formalized relationship between Treasury Prime, which is an embedded banking software company, and FS Vector, which is a regulatory advisory firm, the companies said in a Tuesday (June 18) press release.

“With sponsor banks more focused on compliance than ever, we’re thrilled to officially partner with FS Vector to bring valuable compliance training resources to our network and peace of mind for our customers that a reliable consulting firm is ready to step in when needed,” Kyle Costello, head of partnerships at Treasury Prime, said in the release.

FS Vector serves as an adviser to both banks and FinTechs, helping banks build, launch, maintain and scale their banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platforms and providing hands-on assistance to FinTechs that are looking to obtain bank partnerships, design and build compliance programs, and acquire and maintain licensing, according to the release.

The company’s Headmaster regulatory compliance training platform provides education, tracking and regulatory updates for FinTech companies, per the release. The platform can push content out to some or all of a partner’s employees whenever needed to address changing requirements or new needs.

“Successful BaaS relationships hinge on a shared understanding of and respect for the compliance obligations that a bank and their FinTech program are subject to,” FS Vector Principal Justin Muscolino said in the release. “Our Headmaster platform provides FinTechs with the education that sets these relationships up for success in a cost-effective way.”

In another recently announced partnership, Treasury Prime said in May that it teamed up with fraud, identity and security platform Footprint to give banks and their FinTech clients access to Footprint’s know your customer (KYC) and know your business (KYB) technology.

In January, Treasury Prime partnered with High Circle and FirstBank on a solution that blends FDIC insurance, competitive interest rates and luxury rewards for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

Another collaboration was begun in December 2023, when Treasury Prime joined forces with fraud and risk management platform Effectiv to bring advanced fraud detection capabilities to enterprises and banks.