Report: AWS CEO Says Agentic AI Could Be Company’s ‘Next Multibillion Business’

Amazon Web Services (AWS) reportedly formed a new group focused on agentic artificial intelligence (AI), with AWS CEO Matt Garman saying the technology could be “the next multibillion business for AWS.”

The group will be led by AWS executive Swami Sivasubramanian, who will report directly to Garman, Reuters reported Tuesday (March 4), citing an internal email written by Garman.

“We have the opportunity to help our customers innovate even faster and unlock more possibilities, and I firmly believe that AI agents are core to this next wave of innovation,” Garman wrote in the email, per the report.

Amazon did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

Garman noted the agentic capabilities of the new version of Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa+, in a recent post on LinkedIn.

“Alexa+ can work on tasks in the background, handling complex interactions with websites and services even when you’re not actively engaging,” Garman wrote. “And it does all this while leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS)’s world-class cloud infrastructure and security to protect user privacy and data.”

Sivasubramanian wrote in a post on LinkedIn that Alexa+ instantly matches each user request with the best AI model for the task and connects with users’ services like email, calendar, apps and more.

“For customers, this means having AI assistant that independently completes tasks on your behalf,” Sivasubramanian wrote. “You don’t need to hold the device or select an app to take action. Alexa+ doesn’t require you to stare at a screen while you wait for the delegated action to complete.”

AI agents are set to rival and even replace human software engineers, PYMNTS reported in February.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that by the end of the year, the company’s most advanced AI reasoning model could rank first in competitive programming contests.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in February that the world is just two years into the current wave of AI enhancements, starting with generative AI, which powered consumer use of AI, and now moving into AI agents, which will power business use of AI.

“AI has gone mainstream,” and one day it will be embedded in all industries, Huang said Feb. 26 in a conference call with Wall Street analysts.