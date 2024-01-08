BigCommerce and Marketplacer have partnered to enable BigCommerce customers to transform their online stores into multi-vendor marketplaces.

With the BigCommerce Marketplace Connector enabled by this partnership, BigCommerce customers can allow third-party sellers to list and sell products from their stores, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 8) press release.

“The BigCommerce Marketplacer connected model allows customers to expand without boundaries — turning suppliers into sellers and adding hundreds or thousands of new products to the site without the burden of managing inventory and warehousing requirements nor disrupting shopping or delivery experiences,” the release said.

The partnership brings together the capabilities of BigCommerce’s open software-as-a-service (SaaS) eCommerce platform and Marketplacer’s platform for building and growing online marketplaces, according to the release.

The BigCommerce Marketplacer Connector automatically syncs all seller data so that BigCommerce customers can manage multiple sellers while harnessing the capabilities of both the eCommerce and marketplace platforms, the release said.

It also features cross-border scalability, allowing customers to localize and manage multi-site, multi-currency and multi-language capabilities, per the release.

Other benefits include a low-coding approach that minimizes the need for costly development work, rapid data exchange that delivers near real-time updates across platforms and a MACH-aligned application programming interface that ensures a high level of interoperability, the release said.

The first BigCommerce customer to deploy the Marketplace Connector is Australian design outlet The DOM, which used it to enhance the functionalities of its marketplace that includes more than 100 sellers, according to the release.

This integration follows the addition of several other features to the BigCommerce platform.

In September, the firm launched a new B2B Edition Invoice Portal that aims to modernize the invoice payment process by incorporating invoice payments into a centralized online purchasing workflow.

In July, BigCommerce added new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features to its eCommerce platform, saying these offerings would help enterprise merchants improve their operational efficiencies, enhance the customer experience and drive more sales.

Also in July, the firm added new localization features to its multi-storefront platform, saying these new international enhancements would tailor all content, offers and search engine optimization (SEO) strategies for each storefront.