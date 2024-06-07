Seven AI Raises $36 Million for AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solution

Seven AI raised $36 million in its initial round of funding to support its mission of arming companies with artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity solutions.

“With attackers harnessing the power of AI to unleash unprecedented levels of cyber assaults, the time has come to equip defenders with the same cutting-edge technology,” Seven AI Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Yonatan Striem Amit said in a Friday (June 7) LinkedIn post.

The company’s funding round was led by Greylock, which said in a Friday post on LinkedIn that Seven AI’s AI-based software “hunts for cyber threats autonomously and conducts investigations.”

Seven AI has operated quietly until now, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The company was valued at more than $100 million in September when Greylock provided it with pre-seed financing, according to the report.

Before co-founding Seven AI, Amit and Lior Div co-founded cybersecurity company Cybereason, the report said. They left that company in 2023.

Seven AI began developing its system in February and is now working with early corporate users to test it, per the report.

The company expects that the system will perform actions like pinging a company’s human resources system to verify a user’s identity after detecting failed attempts to log in to a company’s system, and then take action to remove the threat, according to the report.

The National Security Agency (NSA) issued a Cybersecurity Information Sheet in April that provides insights into AI’s security challenges and offers steps companies can take to harden their defenses.

The agency said at the time that as AI is increasingly integrated into business operations, these systems are particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks.

“AI brings unprecedented opportunity but also can present opportunities for malicious activity,” NSA Cybersecurity Director Dave Luber said on April 15 when announcing the release of the guidance. “NSA is uniquely positioned to provide cybersecurity guidance, AI expertise and advanced threat analysis.”

At the same time, AI is transforming how security teams handle cyber threats, making their work faster and more efficient, PYMNTS reported in March. The technology can analyze vast amounts of data, identify complex patterns and automate the initial stages of incident investigation.

