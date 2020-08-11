IPO

China’s Ucommune Changes Course On Planned US IPO

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
China's Ucommune Changes Course On US IPO

Ucommune, a Chinese rival of co-working space operator WeWork, scrapped a planned U.S. IPO via a document filed on Monday (Aug. 10) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“In light of the current capital markets condition, the Company is considering other alternatives and has determined not to proceed at this time with the offering and sale of the securities proposed to be covered by the Registration Statement. The Registration Statement has not been declared effective by the Commission and the Company confirms that no securities have been sold pursuant to the Registration Statement,” CEO Zhuangkun He wrote in the document requesting the cancellation of the planned IPO.

Monday’s SEC filing, which effectively canceled the IPO, did not specify which alternatives Ucommune was exploring. But in July, a NASDAQ-listed company called Orisun announced that it was merging with Ucommune, a move that effectively would put Ucommune on a U.S. exchange without the hassles or scrutiny of a conventional IPO.

The withdrawal comes days after President Donald Trump proposed new SEC regulations that would give U.S. regulators expanded access to the financial audits of companies seeking to list on American exchanges.

The canceled IPO’s goal was around $100 million, according to a December 2019 SEC filing. In the filing, Ucommune described fast growth and attributed its success to strong real estate practices. “Since the launch of our first co-working space in September 2015, we have replicated our success across China and expanded our footprint overseas by leveraging our strong management and chain operating capabilities,” the company wrote. “We had 197 co-working spaces across 41 cities in Greater China and Singapore as of Sept. 30, 2019. As of the same date, we had 171 spaces in operation, providing approximately 72,700 workstations to our members, and we also had 26 spaces under construction or preparation for construction, most of which we expect to be in operation in the fourth quarter of 2019 and throughout the year of 2020.”

The Financial Times reported in October 2019 that Ucommune, with an estimated value of $3 billion at the time, planned to launch a U.S. IPO. The paper quoted James MacDonald, director of China Research at Savills Property Services, as having said: “China’s co-working space has seen a great expansion over the last three to five years, but the barriers to entry are low and it’s a hard space to be in.”

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook – July 2020 

Call it the great tug-of-war. Fraudsters are teaming up to form elaborate rings that work in sync to launch account takeovers. Chris Tremont, EVP at Radius Bank, tells PYMNTS that financial institutions (FIs) can beat such highly organized fraudsters at their own game. In the July 2020 Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, Tremont lays out how.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Jack Henry’s Payments Hub Connects 15 FIs To RTP
2.9K
Faster Payments

The Clearing House On The Race for Real-Time Payments In The US

Mercari Online Auction Mines Roots For Growth
2.8K
Commerce Connected

Mercari US CEO: Modernizing Marketplaces For The Casual Seller

Uber CEO Calls On States For Gig Worker Benefits
2.7K
Gig Economy

Uber CEO Calls On States To Require Gig Worker Benefits

2.6K
B2B Payments

Fed Moves Ahead With FedNow Despite Objections

2.3K
Economy

Pelosi, Mnuchin Call For Reopening Stimulus Talks

2.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: S. Korea To Use Blockchain To Collect Highway Tolls; Polish Financial Watchdog Warns Of Fake Crypto Scams

Donald Trump met with restaurant executives
2.1K
Economy

Trump Provides Stimulus By Executive Order

IPO
1.8K
International

Chinese Firms Scramble To Beat New US IPO Rules

1.8K
Disbursements

New Data: Receivers Value Instant Payouts Enough To Pay To Get Them

White House
1.7K
Economy

White House Ready To Increase Amount Of New Stimulus

1.7K
B2B Payments

Messaging Standards Bring Clarity To A Fragmented Payments Ecosystem

How TikTok ‘eGirls’ Helped Create A Multi-Million-Dollar Fashion Brand
1.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Report: Twitter In Talks To Buy TikTok

WeChat Ban Could Sink Apple Smartphone Sales
1.5K
Retail

Apple iPhone Sales Could Plummet 30 Pct With WeChat Ban

1.4K
B2B Payments

CHAMPS Group Purchasing Works With Procurement Partners On Smoother P2P Services

Infermedica AI 93 Pct Accurate In IDing Illnesses
1.4K
Healthcare

How The Game Of 20 Questions Inspired The Tech To Help Doctors Digitally Triage Patients