CVS Pharmacy Launches Simplified, Two-Tiered Loyalty Program

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, simplified its loyalty program by consolidating it into one membership with two tiers.

With both tiers of the ExtraCare program, CVS Pharmacy will offer in-store savings, online sales and personalized deals that will be emailed or texted to members, the company said in a Thursday (Jan. 4) press release.

“ExtraCare is a long-standing leader in the loyalty program industry, and this evolution will allow us to provide even greater simplicity to our members while providing value and making it easy for people to take care of their health,” Zach Dennett, vice president of loyalty, omnichannel and Hispanic formats at CVS Health, said in the release.

One tier, ExtraCare, is a no-fee loyalty program, according to the release. It now includes benefits that were previously found within the ExtraCare Pharmacy and Health Rewards program.

The other tier, ExtraCare Plus, is an upgrade available for $5 a month, according to an ExtraCare page on the CVS website. This tier replaces the loyalty and membership program previously known as CarePass, per the press release. It unlocks all the benefits of ExtraCare while adding others, including free same-day delivery of nearly all products in the store.

CVS Pharmacy has offered ExtraCare for two decades, and CarePass in 2019, the release said.

“Now, instead of having to join various programs to unlock all the savings available to them, we’ve made it easier for our members and patients to choose from our two-tiered offerings and access the benefits that best fit their needs, including new same-day delivery and pharmacy rewards, which are now a core benefit,” Dennett said in the release.

Firms and brands are tapping into loyalty programs that reinforce customer affinity for goods and services while also helping defray the cost to consumers of paying for those goods and services.

PYMNTS Intelligence found that 65% of card users shop with brands or merchants where they are members of loyalty or rewards programs. More than 40% of customers had used a card-linked offer program within the past year, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence study “Leveraging Item-Level Receipt Data: How Card-Linked Offers Drive Customer Loyalty.”

For all PYMNTS retail coverage, subscribe to the daily Retail Newsletter.