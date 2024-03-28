Adobe Commerce Taps Adyen to Support Global Omnichannel Enterprises

Adobe and Adyen have partnered to enable online and in-store payments for global enterprise merchants that use Adobe Commerce.

With this partnership, merchants operating on Adobe Commerce will be able to simplify and scale their customer payment experiences online, offline and across global markets, the companies said in a Thursday (March 28) press release.

“Adobe Commerce is expanding our ecosystem to support global omnichannel enterprises,” Jason Knell, senior director of content and commerce partnerships at Adobe, said in the release. “By working with Adyen, we’re able to provide flexible and scalable payment solutions wherever and however our customers do business.”

With Adyen’s unified commerce solution, these merchants can connect online and offline payments, gain a complete customer view, and increase their payment success rates, fraud blocking capabilities and ability to reward loyal shoppers, according to the release.

They can also enhance their customer experiences by leveraging Adyen’s checkout, fraud protection, conversion optimization and data, the release said.

“Today’s enterprise merchants need to connect their data with personalized customer experiences to exceed shopper expectations online and in-store” Kyle Jenke, vice president and global head of partnerships at Adyen, said in the release.

“This strategic partnership combines Adobe’s leadership in digital experience, commerce, content and analytics with our global payments and expertise to power the growth of enterprise merchants worldwide,” Jenke added.

In another recently announced collaboration, Adyen and Cleeng, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for subscriber retention management (SRM) in the media and entertainment sector, said Tuesday (March 26) that they have expanded their partnership into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market.

In that partnership, Adyen will support Cleeng with solutions that automatically refresh card information to prevent lost revenue from expired card details, enhance data security without compromising authentication rates, and identify and mitigate fraud for new sign-ups.

On March 15, Adyen teamed up with Canary Technologies to integrate that company’s global Guest Experience Platform with Adyen’s global financial technology platform, thereby helping hotels enable seamless and secure transactions for their guests.

The solution delivered by this partnership will enhance hotels’ payment processing capabilities, redefine their handling of digital transactions, and deliver efficiency and convenience.