Augmented reality (AR) can now be a factor in one of the most traditional, physical aspects of clothes shopping: trying the items on to see if they fit your body type.

London-based online retailer ASOS offers a new feature, “See My Fit,” that allows shoppers to see how over 800 items would look on up to 16 specific body types, the Mirror reported.

“With this trial of See My Fit, we’re using the latest AR technology to put the power in our customers’ hands,” said ASOS Senior Content Manager Tim Carey, “so they can choose to view a dress on the model that they most identify with in a way that wouldn’t be possible using traditional model-shooting techniques.”

The “See My Fit” virtual body types are represented by models sizes 4 to 18 and 5 feet 1 inch to 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Yael Vizel, CEO at Zeekit, said, “Together with ASOS, we have a shared mission to make online fashion as personalized and easy-to-use as possible for customers. With our patented, artificial intelligence-based AR technology powering See My Fit, we can connect the dots between what you see when shopping and what you receive at home, giving customers more confidence in purchasing the products they love.”

ASOS had launched an earlier sizing service in 2018, when the site enabled customers to view the same item of clothing on four different models.

In addition to offering the See My Fit virtual shopping service to consumers, ASOS, recognizing that many of their customers do not look like typical fashion models, has branded itself recently as a special retailer with an awareness of shoppers with special needs and disabilities. The company currently offers a rainbow, tie-dyed, waterproof jumpsuit intended for individuals who need to use wheelchairs for mobility. Paralympian Chloe Ball-Hopkins contributed to the unique outfit’s design and also models it on the company website.