Retail

ASOS Debuts Augmented Reality Online Shopping Tool

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
online shopping

Augmented reality (AR) can now be a factor in one of the most traditional, physical aspects of clothes shopping: trying the items on to see if they fit your body type.

London-based online retailer ASOS offers a new feature, “See My Fit,”  that allows shoppers to see how over 800 items would look on up to 16 specific body types, the Mirror reported.

“With this trial of See My Fit, we’re using the latest AR technology to put the power in our customers’ hands,” said ASOS Senior Content Manager Tim Carey, “so they can choose to view a dress on the model that they most identify with in a way that wouldn’t be possible using traditional model-shooting techniques.”

The “See My Fit” virtual body types are represented by models sizes 4 to 18 and 5 feet 1 inch to 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Yael Vizel, CEO at Zeekit, said, “Together with ASOS, we have a shared mission to make online fashion as personalized and easy-to-use as possible for customers. With our patented, artificial intelligence-based AR technology powering See My Fit, we can connect the dots between what you see when shopping and what you receive at home, giving customers more confidence in purchasing the products they love.”

ASOS had launched an earlier sizing service in 2018, when the site enabled customers to view the same item of clothing on four different models.

In addition to offering the See My Fit virtual shopping service to consumers, ASOS, recognizing that many of their customers do not look like typical fashion models, has branded itself recently as a special retailer with an awareness of shoppers with special needs and disabilities. The company currently offers a rainbow, tie-dyed, waterproof jumpsuit intended for individuals who need to use wheelchairs for mobility. Paralympian Chloe Ball-Hopkins contributed to the unique outfit’s design and also models it on the company website.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study:

More than 63 percent of merchant service providers (MSPs) want to overhaul their core payment processing systems so they can up their value-added services (VAS) game. It’s tough, though, since many of these systems date back to the pre-digital era. In the January 2020 Optimizing Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what 200 MSPs say is key to delivering the VAS agenda that is critical to their success.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

IoT Tracker Shines A Light On 2021 IoT Tracker Shines A Light On 2021
2.8K
Internet of Things

Intelligence Of Things (IoT) Tracker Shines A Light On 2021

HSBC HSBC
2.7K
B2B Payments

HSBC Debuts Corporate Treasury APIs For Integrated Payments

2.5K
Earnings

Wells Fargo Sees Card Spending Growth As Restructuring, Regulators Loom

new york city, taxi drivers, medallions loans, bailout, ride-sharing, Uber, Lyft, news new york city, taxi drivers, medallions loans, bailout, ride-sharing, Uber, Lyft, news
2.5K
Ridesharing

$500M Rescue Plan Considered For Debt-Burdened Taxi Drivers

Raisin Eyes US Launch Following Acquisition Raisin Eyes US Launch Following Acquisition
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

German FinTech Raisin Eyes US Launch Following Latest Acquisition

Why SMBs Are Dissatisfied With Online Lenders Why SMBs Are Dissatisfied With Online Lenders
2.5K
Loans

Fed: Two-Thirds Of SMBs Are Dissatisfied With Online Lenders

charitable giving via PayPal hits $10 billion charitable giving via PayPal hits $10 billion
2.4K
Payments Innovation

PayPal Hits $10B Charitable Donations Processing Milestone

Alibaba.com money Alibaba.com money
2.3K
B2B Payments

Alibaba To Highlight US SMBs With ‘B2B Tuesday’

Tradeshift Notches $240M As IPO Is Postponed Tradeshift Notches $240M As IPO Is Postponed
2.3K
Investments

Tradeshift Notches $240M As IPO Is Postponed

Shopify Shopify
2.3K
B2B Payments

Shopify Supports Startups With $200 Loans

H&M Customers Can Buy Now, Pay Later With Klarna H&M Customers Can Buy Now, Pay Later With Klarna
2.3K
Retail

H&M Customers Can Buy Now, Pay Later With Klarna

terrorism funding crypto terrorism funding crypto
2.2K
Security & Fraud

House Committee Says FIs Struggle To Pinpoint Domestic Terrorism Financing

2.1K
Payments Innovation

The Coming ‘Stair Step’ In Merchant Services Provider Spend

Bitcoin Daily: Crypto Startup Kadena Introduces Public Blockchain, NBA’s Kings Auction Jersey Using Blockchain Bitcoin Daily: Crypto Startup Kadena Introduces Public Blockchain, NBA’s Kings Auction Jersey Using Blockchain
2.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Crypto Startup Kadena Introduces Public Blockchain, NBA’s Kings Auction Jersey Using Blockchain

2.1K
Earnings

Goldman Sachs: Marcus At $60 Billion In Deposits