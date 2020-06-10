Best Buy To Stop Requiring Appointments To Shop

As it invites more customers into its stores, Best Buy Co. Inc. said that shoppers will have the ability to “safely and freely” shop at most of its retail locations sans appointment. The electronics retailer will start letting a limited number of customers into over 800 locations throughout the nation beginning June 15, according to an announcement.

Best Buy said its locations will continue to enforce social distancing by restricting the number of shoppers in its locations to a quarter of capacity. As a result, roughly 60 shoppers can be in a store depending on its size. If capacity is reached, customers will have to line up until they are permitted inside. Additionally, retail locations will have floor signage to assist shoppers and staffers in maintaining six feet of distance.

Ray Sliva, president of retail, said in the announcement, “Throughout the pandemic, nothing has been more important to us than the safety of our customers and employee. We’re now confident we can provide a safe experience for shoppers who want to visit our stores to browse, see tech products firsthand and get helpful advice from our Blue Shirts or Geek Squad Agents.”

The company said it is bringing back over 9,000 of its full and part-time store staffers as well as Geek Squad members that had been furloughed. At the same time, the retailer said it would resume in-home consultations and would “adhere to enhanced safety protocols while in customers’ homes.” Those services had been provided digitally as of March. Best Buy noted that it would continue providing virtual consultations for customers who prefer that method of delivery.

In April, Best Buy announced that it would put approximately 51,000 domestic hourly store staffers, including nearly all part-time staffers, on temporary leave beginning April 19 amid the pandemic.