Retail

Macy’s To Open New Store Format With Beauty Focus

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Macy's To Open New Store With Beauty Focus

Macy’s is planning to test a new kind of store with a focus on apothecary and beauty products, which could lead to more locations in the future, according to reports.

The store will be rolled out in Southlake, Texas. Aside from the beauty items, it will also contain a cafe area, according to people familiar with the plans.

Women’s Wear Daily reports that the store is being headed up by Story Founder Rachel Shechtman. Story was acquired by Macy’s in 2018, and its themed marketplaces have popped up in numerous Macy’s locations since then. Macy’s also bought the beauty chain Bluemercury in 2015 for $210 million.

Beauty is considered to be one of today’s fastest-growing retail operations, even more so than its apparel business. Brands such as Ulta Beauty and Sephora are continuing to open new stores, which could be motivating Macy’s to compete in that area.

CNBC reports that while Macy’s declined to comment on the story, there has been a wealth of new job openings in the Southlake area, including some with descriptions for cafe employees, beauty brand experts and sales associates, with a tag stating that it’s for a “new retail concept at Macy’s.”

Macy’s has been struggling recently with sales at its traditional stores, and is lagging behind as brands begin to sell directly to customers who are skipping mall trips. The company said it is looking to cut down on its real estate, and has plans to shutter 28 locations.

Last quarter saw the retailer’s first same-store decline in two years. They were down 0.6 percent in holiday sales, indicative of the general negative trend among holiday sales at mall stores. Their shares were down less than 1 percent Friday morning (Jan. 31), and their stock has fallen around 34 percent over the last year. Their market cap is about 5.2 billion.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study: 

Despite consumers’ affinity for instant payments, many state and local governments use legacy methods like paper checks for disbursing funds to consumers. In the new State And Local Government Disbursements Report, PYMNTS talks with representatives from local governments in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to find out why checks persist and what it will take to replace them.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.1K
Digital Banking

BMO On Taking A Digital-First Approach To Retail Banking

Bitcoin Daily: India Gov’t Makes Blockchain Regulation Recommendation; Bitfinex Ordered To Freeze $860K Of Bitcoin Paid By Ransomware Attack Victim Bitcoin Daily: India Gov’t Makes Blockchain Regulation Recommendation; Bitfinex Ordered To Freeze $860K Of Bitcoin Paid By Ransomware Attack Victim
3.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: India Gov’t Makes Blockchain Regulation Recommendation; Bitfinex Ordered To Freeze $860K Of Bitcoin Paid By Ransomware Attack Victim

travel payment travel payment
3.3K
Podcasts

Fiserv: Payments Will Decide Travel Industry’s Winners And Losers In The 2020s

beyond-meat-beyond-burger-lawsuit beyond-meat-beyond-burger-lawsuit
3.0K
Investments

Legal Woes Threaten To Ground Beyond Meat’s Stock

credit cards credit cards
3.0K
Payment Methods

Adyen Lands Payments Deal For Subway In US, Canada

bitcoin, dark web, illegal activity, cryptocurrency, cyberattacks, news bitcoin, dark web, illegal activity, cryptocurrency, cyberattacks, news
2.8K
Bitcoin

Shady Bitcoin Transactions Hit All-Time High

USA Technologies USA Technologies
2.8K
Unattended Retail

USAT: For Unattended Retail, The Tech’s The Limit

Challenger Bank Praxia Fails In Greece Challenger Bank Praxia Fails In Greece
2.7K
B2B Payments

Challenger Bank Praxia Fails In Greece

robocalls-lawsuit-voip robocalls-lawsuit-voip
2.6K
Security & Fraud

US Gov’t Sues Firms, Individuals For Fraudulent Robocalls

4Q wearables iPhone 4Q wearables iPhone
2.5K
Apple

Apple CEO Says Apple Card, Installment Plans Juiced iPhone Sales

Mastercard video Karen Webster Mastercard video Karen Webster
2.5K
Mastercard

Mastercard And TabaPay On Accelerating Instant Payments

Australia, Sweden, Klarna, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, shop now pay later, installments, shopping, app, investments, unicorn, FinTech, news Australia, Sweden, Klarna, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, shop now pay later, installments, shopping, app, investments, unicorn, FinTech, news
2.4K
Payment Methods

CBA Invests $200M In Klarna For Australian Rollout

2.4K
Bitcoin

Swiss Ski Resort Accepts Bitcoin For Taxes

Pulse debit card tracker Pulse debit card tracker
2.4K
Next-Gen Debit

FICO’s Take On Debit Security

Chasing Profit, Uber Keeps Building Ecosystem Chasing Profit, Uber Keeps Building Ecosystem
2.2K
Ecosystems

Uber Pushes Partnerships In Pursuit Of Profits