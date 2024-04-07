Luxury Brands Spend Billions for High-End Shopping Real Estate

Last week saw Kering, which owns Gucci and Saint Laurent, pay $1.4 billion for a building on Via Montenapoleone in Milan, considered one of Europe’s “most expensive shopping streets,” the WSJ report said.

This purchase followed the nearly $1 billion Kering spent on a property on Fifth Avenue in New York City in January. Meanwhile, luxury brands in Europe have paid more than $9 billion to buy boutiques on the world’s top shopping locations since the beginning of 2023, the report said.

Retailers, the report said, are taking advantage of rare properties becoming available due to a downturn in commercial real estate. For example, Kering bought a store on Fifth Avenue from real estate investor Wharton Properties which had been threatened with foreclosure.